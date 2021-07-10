EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) were up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 123,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,121,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist raised their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EQT by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in EQT by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in EQT by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,947 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.