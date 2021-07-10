Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $76.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.