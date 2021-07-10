WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 6,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 472,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

