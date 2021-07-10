Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parex Resources traded as high as C$21.75 and last traded at C$21.74. 584,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 554,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

