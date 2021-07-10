AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $217.67

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.67 and last traded at $217.46, with a volume of 10269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

