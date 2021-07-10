Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 247,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,464,929 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $455,870,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

