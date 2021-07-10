Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Veoneer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.