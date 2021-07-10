Reviewing CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CureVac and Capricor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $55.83 million 196.86 -$147.50 million ($1.12) -52.50 Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 346.86 -$13.66 million ($0.88) -5.34

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A Capricor Therapeutics -10,074.70% -52.82% -44.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CureVac and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 2 3 0 2.33 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

CureVac currently has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.32%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than CureVac.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats CureVac on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CV9202 (BI 1361849), a self-adjuvanting mRNA vaccine that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tumor associated antigens and shared neo-antigens. In addition, it is developing protein-based therapies for Cas9 gene-editing, ocular diseases, and lung respiratory diseases, as well as therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

