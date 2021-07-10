Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

