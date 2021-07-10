JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,453 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,632,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $238.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

