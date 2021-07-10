UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NOVA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.