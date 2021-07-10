UBS Group AG Raises Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 1,701.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

