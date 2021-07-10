UBS Group AG Has $1 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

