Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atento were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. Atento S.A. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atento S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.