Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $24.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

