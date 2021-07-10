BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $9,388,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $48,140,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

DFH opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.