BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 465,097 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 465,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

PACE stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.