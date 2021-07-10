Wells Fargo & Company Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.02.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.