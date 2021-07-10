Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of BHE opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638,719 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.