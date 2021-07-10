Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.96.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

