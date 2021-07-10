Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

AGRO opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 616,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

