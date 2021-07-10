Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.21.

AVLR opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -215.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,225,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1,678.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.