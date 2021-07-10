Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

