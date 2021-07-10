Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.94.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
