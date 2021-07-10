Reviewing Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Arch Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arch Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.42%. Arch Resources has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Arch Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Resources is more favorable than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Arch Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Arch Resources -22.91% -31.18% -6.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Arch Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Arch Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.31 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -15.08 Arch Resources $1.47 billion 0.64 -$344.61 million ($8.87) -6.90

Arch Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arch Resources beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Arch Coal, Inc. and changed its name to Arch Resources, Inc. in May 2020. Arch Resources, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

