Raymond James Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $52.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.92.

Methanex stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

