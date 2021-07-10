The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coca-Cola outpaced the industry in the past year, thanks to its robust earnings surprise trend that continued in first-quarter 2021. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Additionally, the top line beat estimates after reporting a miss in the prior-quarter. Also, revenues grew 5% year over year, while organic revenues were up 6%. The company’s top line benefited from better price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales. Gains from aggressive cost management aided margins. The company is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand digital presence. However, continued pressures in the away-from-home channel, which account for nearly half of its revenues, affected revenues. Also, gains in the global value share in NARTD beverages was offset by negative channel mix.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KO. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of KO opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

