NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $266.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.46.

NICE stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. NICE has a 12-month low of $191.19 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.40.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

