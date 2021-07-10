Michael Mente Sells 105,059 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00.

RVLV stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

