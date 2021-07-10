Paul B. Manning Buys 312,500 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

