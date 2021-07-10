Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 80,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OKTA stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

