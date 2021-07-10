Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Truist

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price boosted by Truist from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REPX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE REPX opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

