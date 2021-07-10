ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHPT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,386. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

