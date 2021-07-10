Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems intends to diversify its business from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. Shared data plans for consumers and businesses at affordable rates increase smartphone penetration. The company is focused on cloud-based backup services for greater flexibility. It aims to develop a cloud TV platform across its wireline and cable markets, while expanding service availability by growing its fiber footprint. However, it faces intense competition from low-cost mobile operators. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

TDS stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

