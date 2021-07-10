Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $230.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.69.

MSI opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.58. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $224.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,182,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

