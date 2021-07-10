Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report sales of $22.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.76 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $18.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $91.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $93.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $98.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

JNJ opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

