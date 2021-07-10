$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Stryker posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $264.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.60. Stryker has a 12 month low of $176.20 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

