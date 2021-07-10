Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFHD. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97. Professional has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Professional by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Professional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

