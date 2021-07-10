PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

