QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

QCRH opened at $47.22 on Thursday. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $748.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

