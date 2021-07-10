Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

REKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $393.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

