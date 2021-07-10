Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 679,406 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

