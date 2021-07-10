State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

STFC stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $760.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

