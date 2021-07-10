The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

SMPL opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

