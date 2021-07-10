SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 269,495 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

