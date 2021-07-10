Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

