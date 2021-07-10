Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Garrett Motion and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 82.66%.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

