Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.29 Million

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post sales of $244.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.80 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $965.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TALO opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

