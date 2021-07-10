Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Barclays by 4,733.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Barclays by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

