Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYKE. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

