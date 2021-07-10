ViacomCBS’s (VIAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

